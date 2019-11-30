Letter: The war on religion

Editor:

Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly dodged questions about the Democrats/Liberals ambition to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide contraception against their teachings, their Catechism and ministering to the poor, by saying “I do my religion on Sundays.” According to Bible teachings, a Christian cannot exercise Christianity only on Sundays.

Joe Biden advocated a registry of all religious organizations that won’t toe the line of the radical gay agenda. He believes Christian groups should be put on a hate watch list and followed to see what they are doing.

The First Amendment gave us the fundamental right to the free exercise of religion; in other words, to live out your faith. But when your beliefs clash with modern morality, then you are the one out of bounds. If we have culturally conservative views, we are considered bigots. Liberals ignore or lack an understanding of religious teachings but consider these views should not even exist beyond the Church door.

