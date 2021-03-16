Letter: The worst is yet to come

Editor:

Fraud has won and the Obama-Biden legacy will return, their gross failures erased and Trump successes credited to the Democrats through their continuing reconstruction of American history. Trump’s name will be besmirched, his legacy contorted out of all recognition and in our government schools, his presidency will be taught as an error of incompetence, never to be repeated.

What has been damaged is our Constitution and our liberty. Economic growth will be strangled; Medicare for All will bankrupt the system; the 2nd Amendment will be gutted; the composition of the Supreme Court will change; free speech will cease to exist as a right and reduced to a privilege granted by the government. (Happening already!)

Free speech, books and movies will be criminalized if they don’t align with their socialist dogma; religious freedom will be limited even more than currently. They are opening our borders (but there’s no crisis!) and illegal aliens are promised citizenship or even if not, will be awarded all the rights of citizens just for being here; they will enjoy free healthcare and social welfare, our sovereignty, gone. The Green New Deal will submit us to global control and the return of crushing taxes and regulations.