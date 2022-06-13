Letter: Things I have real problems with

Editor:

I have real problems with …

1. the sanctioning of anti-race division; racial indoctrination of students; demonizing white people for even being born.

2. the targeting of charter schools by the Dept. of Education’s stealthily proposed new rules that are geared to stomp out school options that unions don’t control.

3. Soros-supported criminal justice-reform prosecutors who undermine responsible consequences of criminal offenders that put law-abiding citizens at risk.

4. Soros’ buying a multitude of Mexican radio stations to begin a network of socialistic/communistic influencing to propagandize Latino votes.

5. the Pentagon’s admitting funding of 46 Ukrainian Bio-labs for 20 years: a questionable use of our taxpayer dollars about which we were kept in the dark, as usual.

6. ballot harvesting; universal mail-in ballots; AGs who will not investigate suspicious activity or prosecute perpetrators; automatic registrations at the DMV; acceptance of votes AFTER election day; vote-drop boxes (for those who find it too much trouble to cast their vote in person), all ripe for fraud, which unquestionably happened if you watched the 2000 Mules documentary or viewed hundreds of cases by the Election Integrity Scoreboard Heritage Foundation. We were told by the Left and their Leftist media that 2020 was the “most secure, honest election ever.” Really?

7. global alarmists, happy with rising fuel costs, who won’t let this crisis to go to waste, seizing opportunity to push solar (panels made in China) and electric cars (batteries made in China). And our government, deceptively twisting the facts, blaming Putin, the war in Ukraine, or big oil who Biden says is “making more money than God.” Whose God, Biden?

8. Mehmet Oz, who votes in Turkey, reluctantly agreed to renounce his Turkish citizenship only IF he wins the election. What does he mean “if”? He made his $$$ in the USA, became famous thru reality TV, then claimed the Pennsylvania address of his in-laws for political purposes! (Dual citizenship should be politically outlawed.) I have a problem with Trump’s support of him, but I also couldn’t believe Trump would endorse Lombardo either!

Thelma Homer

Elko

