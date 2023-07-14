Third annual Ruby Roubaix event

Editor:

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club members, volunteers, friends, families, and the community rallied to welcome 271 registered gravel cyclists to Lamoille for the 3rd annual Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo. Athletes committed to “race or ride” their choice of 117, 62, 38, or 22-mile courses.

Travel Nevada and the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority (ECVA) Marketing Committee provided generous grants to market this year’s event to gravel cycling enthusiasts who reside within and outside our wild, beautiful Nevada community.

With a 260% growth over the prior year, we are incredibly proud of the community event we have created. Of the 271 registered athletes, 164 were Nevada residents: 34 from Elko, 14 from Spring Creek, and 116 traveled in from Carson City, Dayton, Ely, Fernley, Henderson, Incline Village, Las Vegas, Pahrump, Reno, Sparks, Truckee, and Winnemucca. The balance of riders came to join in the fun all the way from AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, NC, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA.

Members of the Elko Desert Sunrise Community Fund would like to publicly thank the generous financial, volunteer, and in-kind donors for their contributions to host another fruitful and safe gravel cycling event.

7018 Brewery, Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise, Bristlecone Bikes, Carter Engineering, Cavanaugh-Bill Law Office, Covert Tax & Accounting Services, Cowboy Joe Downtown, David Hogle M.D. & Janice King, Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, Elko Convention & Visitors Authority (ECVA), Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Motor Company, Elko Sanitation, Elko Tool & Fastener, Full Range Physical Therapy, Gallagher Ford, Gold Rush Harley-Davidson, Great Basin Beverage, Hammer Nutrition, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Jason and Gina Land, Kaitlin McMullan of Edward Jones, Kinross Bald Mountain, Lone Wolf HVAC-R, Maggie Creek Ranch, Maverick Casino & Hotel, McConnell Law, McMullen McPhee, Nevada Bank & Trust, Nevada Gold Mines, NNRH, Ormaza Construction Co., The Pill Box, Pizza Barn, Raley’s Grocery, Silver State RaceMedX, Southwest Gas, Stanfill Consulting, Star Hotel Basque Dining, Swire Coca-Cola, Teaching Tech Simply, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Elko, Travel Nevada, Wells Propane

Proceeds from our annual fundraiser are dedicated to supporting youth leadership programs, youth exchange initiatives, college scholarships, community improvements, and other programs that help enhance the quality of life in our local and international communities. Save the date for the next Ruby Roubaix, scheduled on Saturday, June 22, 2024. For more information about the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise, visit us on Facebook or call 775-397-1922.

Kerry Aguirre

Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary