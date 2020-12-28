Letter: Those who supported unrelated funding in stimulus package should resign, be removed

If the latest COVID stimulus funding bill included the stunningly unrelated funding items as reported by the U.S. media and if you voted for it, then you should resign your position of trust in absolute disgrace. The national media is not to be trusted but occasionally a few facts are inadvertently included in their twisted propaganda. Based on this assumption, I do believe that a substantial amount of “pork” was unnecessarily included in this vital bill. It is an uncomfortable fact that the business of government is frequently a transactional process but “come on man”, this is beyond ridiculous.