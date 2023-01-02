Letter: Thoughts on education and parent power

Editor:

Recent annual summary articles and the December 29, 2022 Parent Power editorial essays make submitting these thoughts and observations appropriate.

There long has been Progressive influence in American education. Ironically, it accelerated following the banishment of members of the Frankfurt School from Germany, by their fellow socialists known as National Socialists. The refugees brought to America their Progressive philosophy, including their foundational Critical Theory. As a concept within the dialectic, that is not a problem, but as policy, concerns arise. Perhaps the greatest being the Progressive tenet and practice of conformity with subservience to an autocracy or oligarchy. Those are anathema to our nation’s founding principles of liberty, personal responsibility, and power ultimately wielded by the people themselves.

Following long Progressive efforts to centralize education, the US Department of Education was established in 1980. Since then, American primary-secondary school academic rankings seem to have gone from typically ranking in the top five globally to expecting we no longer may rank in the top fifty.

The cadre of US education bureaucrats globally number at or near the highest per capita and unquestionably are the most highly paid, while producing nearly the least educated students. Administrators have proliferated to the point where in some locations they apparently outnumber classroom teachers.

Local teachers accountable to local families were instrumental in producing the Industrial Revolution, the Atomic Age, and putting Americans on the moon.

Governmental teachers accountable to public employee unions are instrumental in implementing our contemporary Age-Grade Promotion Revolution. The corollary accomplishment is the Participation Award Revolution. Oh, and putting men in girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.

And these distinctions are illustrated by the education bureaucracy’s politically-colluding and pharma-funding response to the Wuhan pandemic. Remote learning imposed on students statistically least affected by the condition inflicted significant educational loss on them, while the bureaucracy was rewarded with full benefits.

Whether public or private sector, unaccountable centralized bureaucracies tend to deliver unto themselves, not to consumers, be those young students or other users of information.

Return accountability to the parents, and in the classroom restore respect for our nation, our history, and our potential.

Respectfully,

Ralph R. Sacrison

Elko