Letter: Thoughts on social media, limiting speech

Maybe It 's because I am not a twit that uses Twitter that I don't understand the way Twitter lets some tweets through and blocks or warns about others including those from President Trump. Like many I have concerns about (un)social media and its ability to spread views too easily including many that I find offensive, racism for example or wrong such as the vaccination opponents or plain stupid as shown by those that think 5G or Bill Gates are involved in the spread of COVID-19. The greatest value of a strong democracy is that it allows for a wide range of viewpoints even those that are clearly wrong.

From this logic I am confused by Twitter's blocking or blurring of President Trump's warning about the use of "Serious force" if there is an autonomous zone set up in Washington D.C. Although there is a warning that this tweet refers to "Abusive Behaviour" you can still proceed to the tweet and read it in full - it's like a wet paint warning which will actually encourage people to touch the surface. Surely if Twitter finds this inappropriate then it should remove it rather than the meek response this warning provides.