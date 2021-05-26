Letter: Three Democratic plandemics ...

Editor:

The federal government does not produce anything of value and therefore cannot generate a profit. It is a consumer only but more importantly, an inept manager of taxpayer money. The Biden Administration has flat-lined military/defense spending while increasing discretionary/domestic spending and currently paying people NOT TO WORK, so there will be a shrinking supply of taxpayer money to the U.S. Treasury.

They are on a spending binge: so far, $1.9 TRILLION known as the American Rescue Plan has passed. It pays off billions in pension debt in deep blue Democrat-run states and for such gratuity, unions will repay the govt by refunnelling much of that money back into Democratic campaigns. (money laundering?) Only 9% was spent on Covid. (Deception?)