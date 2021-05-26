Letter: Three Democratic plandemics ...

Editor:
The federal government does not produce anything of value and therefore cannot generate a profit. It is a consumer only but more importantly, an inept manager of taxpayer money. The Biden Administration has flat-lined military/defense spending while increasing discretionary/domestic spending and currently paying people NOT TO WORK, so there will be a shrinking supply of taxpayer money to the U.S. Treasury.
They are on a spending binge: so far, $1.9 TRILLION known as the American Rescue Plan has passed. It pays off billions in pension debt in deep blue Democrat-run states and for such gratuity, unions will repay the govt by refunnelling much of that money back into Democratic campaigns. (money laundering?) Only 9% was spent on Covid. (Deception?)
Next, we have the American Jobs Plan, costing $2.3 TRILLION, (pending in Congress), touted as “job creation with better wages and benefits” tied to the climate crisis (Isn’t the real crisis on the border?) Biden states this bill supports the right to unionize as “unions built the middle class,” provides central control of energy resources; provides “better jobs”. But where are the “better” jobs Joe said he would create for the thousands who lost employment when he shut down the Keystone XL pipeline? This bill increases the minimum wage but if businesses pay more, they only pass it on to the consumer or cut back on their workforce. Companies never actually pay. We do.
Outrageously Third: He’s proposed the American Families Plan, at $1.8 TRILLION currently working through Congress. It takes power away from family and puts it into the hands of the federal government. It’s free universal pre-school costs $200 billion; 2 years of free community college, costs $109 billion. Pell Grants available to Dreamers for $80 billion. Diversity training for teachers, $9 billion. And an insidious plan called “healthy foods demonstration” will set us back only a paltry $1 billion. But, heck, he’ll just borrow it from his Communist Chinese friends and We The People can help repay that.
I would be in jail if I mismanaged other people’s money the way the government is doing with ours.
Thelma Homer
Elko