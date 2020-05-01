Letter: Time for SCA to invest in Horse Palace

Editor:
Spring Creek Horse Palace was the reason I purchased a home in 1989 in Spring Creek Association. And I absolutely feel Spring Creek Horse Palace should remain as an equestrian/livestock facility.
In addition to equestrian/livestock events there have been children's soccer practices, blizzard golf, archery, circus, high school graduation parties, concerts, 4H, Gamble Oaks Pony Club, High School Rodeo Club, barrel racing, Big Sky Cutting, Monte Roberts clinic, Tom Lyons clinic, Al Dunning Clinic, Sally O'Connor Cross Country clinic, gymkhana, NENHA, church services, new year's eve balls, memorials, motor cross, haunted house, Therapeutic riding and there are many more events that could be put on at this facility.
Additional ideas for the use of the Spring Creek Horse Palace would be: Reptile Nation Expo or Nevada Reptile & Exotic Pet Show, dog shows or sheep herding exhibitions out in the 20 acres, gun shows, agility dog shows or competitions, farmers market out on the 20 acres, a dinner show with Medieval Jousting and throw your food on the ground, Pilates or yoga on horseback (and Pilates & yoga at the marina), mounted shooting, Restoration Ranch Veterans Equine Rehab Project (we have many veterans living in Elko), Equestrian Trade Show, Equine Extravaganza, Kids Corral, Ranch Day Versatility Ranch Horse Class, chiropractic and homeopathic classes with horses, John Payne One Arm Bandit with Zebra/2 Mustangs, Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, Bobby Kerr Mustangs, Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls with Jennifer Welch, BLM Mustang sale and other horse/cattle/livestock sales, vaulting classes or exhibitions on horse back, clinics or horse camps for 5 years old and up with horsemanship/riding lessons with lunch, Outdoor and Open Air Theater and Musicals on the 20 acres plus provide VIP seating at these events with vendor spaces outside the Spring Creek Horse Palace and movies inside or outside.
For the many years I have enjoyed using the Spring Creek Horse Palace I have not seen much maintenance or upkeep of the facility (not faulting current administration just golf clubhouse SCA office, etc., were projects to be done) which is part of the Declaration of Reservations.
At the present time the weak link is there is no full-time manager at the Spring Creek Horse Palace. It is time for Spring Creek Association to invest in the future of the Spring Creek Horse Palace as it was intended.
Jane Ward
Spring Creek
