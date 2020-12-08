Letter: Times have changed, so should our presidential election system

Editor:

The existence of the electoral college is extremely outdated and ineffective, and is one of the biggest threats to our democracy today.

The Electoral College was established in our constitution by our Founding Fathers as a way to ensure the most qualified people were making the important decisions on who would be elected into office. This was a time when most citizens were thought to be uneducated and ill informed. However, with the introduction of new technology, which provides individuals with information at the touch of a button, the original reason for the Electoral College is obsolete.

Another issue with the Electoral College is that a candidate can win the popular vote, but still lose the general election if they receive less electoral votes. This devalues the votes and voices of registered voters. The only solution is to dismantle the Electoral College and replace it with a system which will serve the American public fairly and effectively.

The Electoral College was established and implemented into the constitution in 1788. That was roughly 230 years ago, a lot has changed since then. Society now has the proper resources and technology that enable citizens to obtain the information necessary in order to make good and thoroughly thought out decisions.