Dear Nevada Legislative Members,
As Elko Mayor, I am writing to express my support of AB 242 which would enable Elko to finally attract a second air carrier and open up route(s) to the west and south. We are situated in faraway Elko, which is 285 miles east of Reno, 225 west of Salt Lake City (SLC), UT and over 400 miles (by auto) north of Las Vegas. We currently have commercial jet service via SkyWest Airlines from Elko into SLC with two daily flights (2 outbound and 2 inbound). Elkoans would love a flight option to Reno or Las Vegas. Currently, in order to fly to Reno one has to first fly 220 miles east to SLC, then layover until the next Reno (or Las Vegas) flight. Summarily, it is faster to drive the four hours west to Reno.
As background, SkyWest Airlines previously ran a Reno/Elko/SLC route. The Reno to Elko segment had more than 17,500 enplanements on the final year of service to the west. The route was cancelled over a decade ago because SkyWest changed their operational model to where all of their flights either originate in, or terminate in SLC. The route was profitable, but abandoned due to the dictates of the new “hub and spoke” operational model.
In the ensuing years since SkyWest suspended the Reno segment, the region’s population has grown significantly. As a county seat and a regional hub, we play host to numerous US Government offices and scores of State of Nevada offices in Elko. Nevada Health Centers recently opened an Elko clinic in cooperation with the UNR School of Medicine. We have many governmental, educational and economic ties to western Nevada, but we lack efficient transportation to get there. We have a large, captive audience of business and leisure travellers in Elko that would love the convenience of direct flights to either Reno or Vegas.
With the shortage of pilots and the high utilization of aircraft, there will be no new air service to our market without a guarantee. It would be a significant investment, and capital risk to build up a new route to profitability. Increased air service to Elko will enhance our economy and help promote tourism, while increasing passenger traffic at Reno/Tahoe and McCarren Airports. We have a beautiful regional airport, and we would love to the have increased utilization that would be possible with the passage of the AB 242 bill.
Thank you for listening, and I sincerely hope that this bill will merit your support.
Reece Keener
City of Elko Mayor
