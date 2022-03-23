Letter to Sisolak: Covid policies burden state workers

Dear Governor Sisolak:

The Coronavirus Disease of 2019 pandemic created hardships for Nevada families, including our state government. We saw small businesses and schools struggle to keep their doors open, but we also saw how woefully unprepared many of our state programs were for the influx of crises caused by the pandemic.

The pandemic is receding, and with it many of the mandates, but there are still people who are left behind to shoulder outdated or unjustified mandates. Our state employees, who we rely on to keep our state functioning, continue to be forced to follow misguided policies based on their vaccination status.

With the repeal of the mask mandate in Nevada and the decrease in reported new cases, it has come to my attention that only unvaccinated state employees continue to be tested, staff continue to be kept in the dark about their department's vaccination rate, sick leave calculations depend on vaccination status, and unvaccinated state employees utilizing the Public Employees' Benefits Program (PEBP) are charged an additional premium.

The PEBP surcharge is particularly concerning as unvaccinated employees are being charged $55/month for members and $175/month for dependents. This double standard places an undue financial burden on our hard-working state employees at a time when consumer inflation is running at a nearly 40-year high.

As a member of the Nevada Legislature and someone who believes in respecting the freedoms of our state employees, I would like to know the reasons for maintaining these archaic policies for our state employees. Our state agencies are facing severe staffing shortages and extreme workloads, so any additional burden could delay the delivery of critical services.

Our state employees are dedicated public servants who deserve our respect, but more importantly, our attention. I look forward to your response and hope we can fund a way to address the inequity I see for our state employees.

Robin L. Titus, M.D.

Minority Leader

Nevada State Assembly

