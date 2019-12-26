Letter to the editor: Disagree with Lee, Horsford and Titus

Dear Representatives Lee, Horsford and Titus:
Your district elected you but I respectfully submit that you also represent all Nevada residents. Your actions can and will affect all Nevada residents and in this case all of America as well as future generations.
I cannot agree with the choice you have made in this impeachment matter. I fear that voting with the herd will have negative ramifications that will haunt all of us in the future.
I respect your office and the responsibility you carry but my perspective, far removed from the partisan pressures of Washington, is that this impeachment effort is partisan, ill-advised, contrived, potentially dangerous and simply wrong on so many levels.
Donald Trump is outspoken, rarely politically correct, frequently crude, often mis-speaks, always self-centered and tweets when he would be better off not to. There are many things about him to dislike if one chooses. The same could be said about many past presidents. None the less, he is our duly elected president, warts and all.
However, in the end, we should all be judged by the results of our efforts not by the shallow appearance of a polished political persona. We do not get smooth, carefully parsed words from Donald Trump, but we do have more economic confidence and vitality during his administration than we have experienced in more than fifty years. I don't particularly like the man, even met him once, but I sincerely believe that it is undeniable: his administration has had positive impacts on America.
The occupant of the Presidential Office should only be placed there or removed by the voters of the entire nation, not by political opponents or concentrations of like-minded detractors.
The constitutional fabric of our nation is resilient but not indestructible. Decisions made today will have a significant impact on future generations. We must all choose wisely and think beyond the fog of current political expediency.
Respectfully,
James W. Middagh
Wells