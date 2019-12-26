Letter to the editor: Disagree with Lee, Horsford and Titus

Dear Representatives Lee, Horsford and Titus:

Your district elected you but I respectfully submit that you also represent all Nevada residents. Your actions can and will affect all Nevada residents and in this case all of America as well as future generations.

I cannot agree with the choice you have made in this impeachment matter. I fear that voting with the herd will have negative ramifications that will haunt all of us in the future.

I respect your office and the responsibility you carry but my perspective, far removed from the partisan pressures of Washington, is that this impeachment effort is partisan, ill-advised, contrived, potentially dangerous and simply wrong on so many levels.

Donald Trump is outspoken, rarely politically correct, frequently crude, often mis-speaks, always self-centered and tweets when he would be better off not to. There are many things about him to dislike if one chooses. The same could be said about many past presidents. None the less, he is our duly elected president, warts and all.

