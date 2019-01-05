Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters mailbox

Editor: 

Trump blaming democrats for the deaths at the US border is like a doctor blaming a patient for dying on the operating table: "if you'd NEVER have come to the hospital you might still be alive. So, don't blame ME" 

Kate Alston

South Fork

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments