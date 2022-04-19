Letter: To those advocating governmental mandates

To those advocating government mandates

We’ve met, but you may not recognize me. You may have referred to me as a “conspiracy theorist”, “racist”, “sexist”, “bigot”, “anti-masker” or “anti-vaxxer” over the years, but in fact I am none of the above. I may be your friend, family member, colleague, partner and neighbor.

You’re wearing a mask so I can’t see the scorn set on your lips, or even your smile. Your eyes are visible, but in them I see only compliance, judgment, fear, shame and perhaps defeat. I don’t judge you, as I know you are a victim. You have been efficiently conditioned, the result of which has left you stripped bare of self-confidence, dignity, power and compassion.

Your only strength is to attack those unwilling to join you in obedience. It’s okay — I don’t feel mad — I understand the attacks are misguided so I will gladly continue to be the target. I will allow you to direct your fear and anger at me and I will accept it, because the battle I am fighting is for you as well as me. It’s for your children and grandchildren, as well as mine.

You and I both had a choice to make, and I decided to fight for freedom. You submitted and some even attempted to shame, intimidate and coerce me into the same, becoming outraged at my independence and my belief in “my body, my choice”. You disagreed with my striving for a fair and just society, free from fraud and deception. You accused me of harming others and called me dangerous or a part of a mob. You call me a “fascist” for arguing against government overreach. Do you see the irony in this?

While you continue to angrily comply, I will continue to push back. I will continue to value my sovereignty and autonomy and I will use my internal strength and fortitude until you can more clearly see that the fight is not between you and me. When they can no longer divide us, love, truth, unity and justice will win.

Amy Nelson

Battle Mountain

Sisolak boosts infrastructure, housing

Investing in our foundation is one of the most effective ways we can support our families, ensure our state’s long-term success, and grow our economy.

That’s why I was glad to see the Interim Finance Committee recently approved a number of infrastructure projects put forward by Governor Steve Sisolak, including a $250 million investment to the Home Means Nevada program to increase housing affordability statewide and $200 million to expand high-speed internet access to every family in Nevada — including for tribal communities.

But that’s not all. Thanks to Governor Sisolak, Nevada is also investing millions in mental health resources, small business support, and food security programs.

These will go a long way to lower costs for our families, expand and strengthen our workforce, and grow our economy in every corner of our state. Thank you, Governor Sisolak, for making smart investments that will improve quality of life for countless Nevadans.

Daniel Corona

West Wendover

