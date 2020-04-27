Letter to Vegas mayor on reopening Nevada

Dear Mayor Goodman:
Enclosed is an article I clipped from the Elko Daily Free Press about the plight in Las Vegas and I would like to respond:
The enemy is the Wuhan coronavirus, and our politicians in order to wage war have restricted our fundamental freedoms which are supposed to be temporary. But how long is "temporary?” Also, even if they lift these controls, how long will it be before such controls are again imposed, if not in response to a virus, but to some other crisis, real or perceived? And even if they lift these infringements on our constitutionally protected rights, the damage done to this economy will be long-lasting. Unless the economy is powered up again — without delay after delay, we will all see more impoverishment.
I am delighted that you have been an outspoken critic of Governor Sisolak; however, the root cause of the problem is that Sisolak was put into office in the first place, and voted in by the major areas of Las Vegas and Reno-Carson. So, you are getting just what you bargained for: A Governor who looks to the Governor of California for support and guidance, a Democratic-authoritarian SEIU, all compounded by being a sanctuary city which is in violation of Federal law.
None of us know the long-term consequences of “lockdowns” but beware of the propaganda in the press used to create a frightened population. Actually, your (our) businesses are now under the control of the government; President Trump is vilified at every turn of the page and much of this is being done to carry out the impeachment, the failed Russian collusion, and the coup, for those who still want to destroy him.
Hate is all-encompassing, but they don’t care as long as their mission to liquidate his White House is accomplished, and they don’t give a damn for you or me or reviving our economy. This is their last chance after having failed in the Russian collusion farce, the impeachment trial and relentless criticism. They will extend this as long as is possible until the public revolts!
I would suggest you obtain the latest issue of The New American: "Coronavirus, Freedom is the Cure.” It’s a special report and can be ordered by calling 1-800-342-6491 or Online: www.ShopJBS.org. It is invaluable for understanding the political consequences and media fear-mongering leading up to the future of this totalitarian agenda.
Good luck,
Thelma M. Homer
Elko
