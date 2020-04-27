Letter to Vegas mayor on reopening Nevada

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Mayor Goodman:

Enclosed is an article I clipped from the Elko Daily Free Press about the plight in Las Vegas and I would like to respond:

The enemy is the Wuhan coronavirus, and our politicians in order to wage war have restricted our fundamental freedoms which are supposed to be temporary. But how long is "temporary?” Also, even if they lift these controls, how long will it be before such controls are again imposed, if not in response to a virus, but to some other crisis, real or perceived? And even if they lift these infringements on our constitutionally protected rights, the damage done to this economy will be long-lasting. Unless the economy is powered up again — without delay after delay, we will all see more impoverishment.

I am delighted that you have been an outspoken critic of Governor Sisolak; however, the root cause of the problem is that Sisolak was put into office in the first place, and voted in by the major areas of Las Vegas and Reno-Carson. So, you are getting just what you bargained for: A Governor who looks to the Governor of California for support and guidance, a Democratic-authoritarian SEIU, all compounded by being a sanctuary city which is in violation of Federal law.