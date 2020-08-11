Letter: Tribe lacking precautions for COVID-19 and case information

The Te-Moak Tribal council was initially awarded $700,000 to assist the community in prevention and assistance for COVID-19. Many tribal governments have provided financial relief to its members but at this time these federal monies have only been used to pay council members stipends for closed weekly “COVID-19” meetings and the purchase of new vehicles. A second award of $3.5 million was received in June but still no reports from tribal leadership are provided to the community.

Within our Tribal communities many are hearing unsubstantiated reports about numerous individuals that have tested positive for Covid-19. While it is well known that the privacy of those individuals who may have tested positive is not available for reporting, it is within the purview of the Indian Health Services to let communities know of positive cases in those bands. The information that is available through various reporting agencies, i.e. Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Daily Free Press, State websites, etc. is not available to Tribal members of those cases within the communities where we live. I am aware that reports are being distributed to the Band Council Chairpersons and the Tribal Chairperson, however, that information is not being disseminated to the communities.