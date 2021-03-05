Letter: Tribe misusing COVID relief funds

Editor:

I am writing you today as a former TeMoak Tribe of Western Shoshone Elko Band Chairwoman. I would like to address concern for my people and tribal members, elders, veterans, disabled families and children at a local level, but since this pandemic has hit US land it has severely impacted our tribes. Families have suffered throughout the land and lost loved ones due to this sickness and disease of coronavirus.

I understand that the government budgeted and distributed monies to US tribes to assist the tribal members in the time of need and hardship throughout this one year and I would like to say that our tribe was allotted millions of dollars on our behalf. There was not a question of hardship, it was freely distributed to American taxpayers and I don’t understand why it is so hard for our tribal council to distribute that money equally among its people.

Native American communities struggle with having food to pay for medical expenses and a place to live and call home, all the while trying to maintain their well-being. As a healthcare professional today I feel that it is wrong to use an enrollment application to obtain these funds that the government allocated for oneself benefit and not for the benefit of your own peopl.