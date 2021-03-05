Letter: Tribe misusing COVID relief funds

Editor:
I am writing you today as a former TeMoak Tribe of Western Shoshone Elko Band Chairwoman. I would like to address concern for my people and tribal members, elders, veterans, disabled families and children at a local level, but since this pandemic has hit US land it has severely impacted our tribes. Families have suffered throughout the land and lost loved ones due to this sickness and disease of coronavirus.
I understand that the government budgeted and distributed monies to US tribes to assist the tribal members in the time of need and hardship throughout this one year and I would like to say that our tribe was allotted millions of dollars on our behalf. There was not a question of hardship, it was freely distributed to American taxpayers and I don’t understand why it is so hard for our tribal council to distribute that money equally among its people.
Native American communities struggle with having food to pay for medical expenses and a place to live and call home, all the while trying to maintain their well-being. As a healthcare professional today I feel that it is wrong to use an enrollment application to obtain these funds that the government allocated for oneself benefit and not for the benefit of your own peopl.
I think that tribal leaders today -- those that have withheld Cares Act funds or misused funds -- must be held accountable. Please consider there are several of us in our tribe who have been posting on social media and there are several frustrated angry tribal members who have tried to reach out to our Tribal Administrator and been given a runaround or flat out been denied any assistance.
Sad to say but out of millions of dollars received what the hell is a one-time payment of $1,200 going to cover while Cares Act monies are being spent on vehicles and billboards and personal use permitted by our Tribal Council?
I feel this needs to be known. The council has met several times secretly and passed resolution after resolution on how they are spending the monies to justify their unsound acts of misusing federal funding but there is no record of these monies assisting tribal members' needs.
I feel that an audit needs to be done on the tribe of Western Shoshone over all the money that was misused. They need to be held accountable!
Glory George-Harmouch
Houston