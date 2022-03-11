Letter: Trucker convoy not irrelevant

Editor:

I just read the Michael Paul Williams opinion piece on the Trucker Convoy in DC. He may be a Pulitzer prize winner, but really it is an opinion piece and he seems out of touch.

Having lived in Loudoun County, Virginia, I understand how that happens. Given that Williams is obviously a liberal leaning writer, perhaps he should consider that not everyone agrees with his elitist analysis of the trucker event. True the events in Ukraine have superseded the concerns of most of the world allowing the trucker protest somewhat unnoticed, given the vent of DC media that probably would have been the case regardless.

However, I believe their protest has many underlying causes that need to be examined. Just listening to Biden's State of the Union address seemed to signal how out of touch he and his associates are with working Americans. In the past year they have been struggling to deal with policies that many feel went to far. Covid mandates; energy policies that made us dependent on foreign oil; CRT and listing parents that disagree as terrorists; demonizing and stripping the police departments of funding; swinging our judicial sentencing policies to the far opposite of a spectrum that they established under Clinton; and on and on.

To deem the truckers as irrelevant is to do what the left has been doing for the past two decades. People who don’t agree with far left policies are not irrelevant and deserve to be acknowledged as do all opinions. What makes a country strong is when people participate in the process and policies reflect that diversity because the resulting policies become better from discussion and collaboration. Policies that reflect only the ideology and interests of special interest lobbyists do not always benefit the majority.

For the past two years we have been dictated to and disagreement has been dealt with harshly. The truckers are voicing their opinion that these policies are wrong. If we don’t stand up and speak we may eventually lose the freedom to do so. As apparently Mr. Williams would prefer.

Robin DePalma

Elko

