{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

Your front page headline of July 25 is untruthful and demeaning to President Trump – “Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump.”

It was NOT within the authority of special counsel Robert Mueller to exonerate ANYONE.

There was no indictment of President Trump because there was NO EVIDENCE of collusion or obstruction of justice. No evidence, thus no indictment.

You need to correct that headline to “Mueller: No evidence, no indictment for President Trump.”

An apology also is due to President Trump.

Florence Fehrmann

Spring Creek

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments