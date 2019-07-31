Editor:
Your front page headline of July 25 is untruthful and demeaning to President Trump – “Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump.”
It was NOT within the authority of special counsel Robert Mueller to exonerate ANYONE.
There was no indictment of President Trump because there was NO EVIDENCE of collusion or obstruction of justice. No evidence, thus no indictment.
You need to correct that headline to “Mueller: No evidence, no indictment for President Trump.”
An apology also is due to President Trump.
Florence Fehrmann
Spring Creek
Umm... He most assuredly was not exonerated on obstruction. Per Mueller's under oath testimony:
Rep. Ken Buck (R) Col: 'You could charge the President of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?'
Mueller: 'yes.'
Also, look into the fact that a sitting President cannot be indicted, per D.O.J. standing policy and memoes.
Nothing demeaning about that. Just truth.
