Editor:
Mr. Trump is in a very, very bad situation. I can compare him like fish, when they are swimming in a little water, only – we can see his desperation no doubt.
Many people don’t recognize him like a legitimate president just because he destroyed Mrs. Clinton.
Mr. Trump is a very corrupt man and a traitor to this country, shame on him.
I think most of the students won’t vote for this administration and Mr. Trump. They ignored all the students and never listened to them, but next election they are going to pay the price. Just wait and see.
Many Republicans prefer to quit or retire than working with him, no question.
Thanks so much to the Free Press for giving me another opportunity.
Jerry Coronado Sr.
Elko
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.