Editor:

Mr. Trump is in a very, very bad situation. I can compare him like fish, when they are swimming in a little water, only – we can see his desperation no doubt.

Many people don’t recognize him like a legitimate president just because he destroyed Mrs. Clinton.

Mr. Trump is a very corrupt man and a traitor to this country, shame on him.

I think most of the students won’t vote for this administration and Mr. Trump. They ignored all the students and never listened to them, but next election they are going to pay the price. Just wait and see.

Many Republicans prefer to quit or retire than working with him, no question.

Thanks so much to the Free Press for giving me another opportunity.

Jerry Coronado Sr.

Elko

