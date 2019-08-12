Editor:
The president recently revealed that North Korea's Kim Jong Un sent him a "lovely" letter.
How sweet. One of the most brutal, oppressive dictators on planet earth and our president have become loving pen-pals.
If that fact don't keep you up nights, you're not paying attention.
Bob and Kate Alston
South Fork
