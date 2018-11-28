Editor:
Congratulations to the 2018 Jiggs Turkey Carnival winners listed below and a big thank you from Maggie Club to the donors of the prizes:
Braxton Oros, 300 Win-Mag Custom made rifle with custom stalk, trigger and muzzle break made by Dallas Anderson.
Alan Glaser, Camp Chef 2 burner camp stove donated by American Ag Credit and Camp Chef griddle accessory donated by Tom and Kelly Barnes.
Tony Richards, Custom handmade cowboy hat donated by Loren and Becky Jaff of Jaff Hats.
Sam Temoke, $300 photography package donated by Loretta Reed.
Val Helwinkel & Terri Merkley, a handmade western leather purse made by Kirk Malotte.
Dick Canady, Comfort-Fit Air Ride saddle pad donated by IFA.
Diane Senn, Scentsy gift basket donated by Lacie Tervort and a lunch gift certificate donated by Machi’s.
Brandon Hatch, Kalimotxo gift basket and $50 gift certificate donated by The Star.
Larry Evans, Life magazine’s 1965 Volkswagen advertisement picture of Jiggs donated by Mike and Claudia Riordan and custom framed by Bob Turner.
Rena Hanks, lap quilt pieced by Mary Jean Paris, material donated by Margie Evans and quilted by Mae Gee; and a Thirty-One bag donated by Jerrica Oros and filled with homemade jellies and baked goods donated by Sisters Food Service.
Diane Senn, Callaway Odyssey White Hot RX Super stroke Woman’s golf putter donated by Ruby View Golf Course and a $50 gift certificate donated by Toki Ona’s.
Larry Evans, a Nevada theme package donated by Thaysha Groves of Buckaroo Boutique and Lacie Tervort of the Crazy Mare.
Jeanette Evans, the “Her Basket” door prize.
Cray Tervort, the guessing game prize.
Maggie Club would also like to thank Khoury's Market, Bonanza Produce and Remington Construction for contributing toward the carnival. We appreciate everyone's support for this annual event!
Cheryl Turner
Maggie Club
