Letter: Underhanded approach to legislative responsibilities

Editor:

Shame on the Assembly Judiciary Committee for its underhanded approach to AB286. That bill was never on the committee's work agenda, there was no opportunity for public comment, and no real legislative debate.

This is an insult and an affront to every Nevadan who has ever gone to the polls with the expectation of voting for honest government. Likewise, it is an offense to all Nevadans who have every reason to expect and require their elected state representatives to behave with any kind of integrity at all.

The Nevada State Assembly as an institution, and the Members of the Assembly -- sworn public officials -- must not countenance this kind of thing on any bill. Not ever. The public's perception of the integrity of the Assembly and its Members now turns on whether a floor vote is permitted on a bill that was brazenly sneaked through committee.

Arthur R. Asson

Spring Creek

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0