Letter: Understanding the school bond election

Editor:

Hello Elko County, let me introduce myself. I am Tiffanie Pusley (AKA Tiffanie Eden), a longtime Elko County resident and parent of three students in the Elko County School District. I am currently involved in advocating for a “YES” vote on the upcoming special election for the General Obligation Bond Question.

There are a lot of rumors and misinformation going around regarding this bond. A town hall meeting was recently held in the new science building of EHS (an amazing facility) and the attendance at that meeting was extremely low. That town hall meeting provided a lot of information about the bond and how the capital funds are used. The EDFP has provided a video of this meeting on their website for those that could not attend the meeting.

If you are planning on voting “no” because you disagree with the board’s actions, the superintendent, some other district employee or just out of pure spite, you are only hurting the current and future students of Elko County.

If you believe voting “no” on this bond will somehow help the budget and allocate funds to better education, then you do not fully understand how budgets within these organizations work. Budgets within school districts (and many other entities) allocate certain amounts to ABC funds and those monies cannot be used for XYZ. This bond cannot be used for teacher salaries, books or those sorts of things. What this bond can be used for is updating the facilities that Elko County students learn in and the facilities that Elko County educators teach in. This will help in attracting more teachers.

If the bond fails and the district must go back and reallocate funds to pay for the required upgrades that this bond will cover, that money will be taken from other budget items. This would leave less for those very much needed items and more strain on an already tight budget.

Another statement I have heard is, “I don’t have kids in school, why should I have to pay towards the school district?” Although I understand the reasoning for this statement, it is a very selfish statement. The overall appeal of Elko County School District is what will help attract and retain educators, medical providers and other opportunities for our entire county.

The word “transparency” has been used quite a bit recently and not only in school board meetings. All over the county and country, people are calling for “transparency”. Merriam-Webster defines “transparency” as “the condition of being transparent” and “transparent” (regarding an organization or its activities) “open to public scrutiny”. We have all heard the saying “too many cooks in the kitchen”. Boards are appointed or voted in to keep things flowing. Can you imagine how many things would not get done if an entity's board had to go to the public with every detail and ask for input?

The school board presents the capital projects and budgets at various meetings throughout the year. The information is presented to the public, it is up to us to take the time and effort to review and research the information presented. These documents are available online through Board Docs and the meetings are on YouTube so they can be reviewed at any time.

I honestly cannot wrap my head around anything that funds the children of Elko County getting voted down. I know that it happened with PAYG and I truly feel that was a big lack of understanding by the voters of Elko County. These children are our future educators, medical staff, journeymen, citizens ... well you get the idea. They are our future.

I urge you to vote “YES” on this bond. A “YES” vote will benefit our children of Elko County.

Tiffanie Pusley

Elko

