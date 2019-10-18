Editor:
There have already been negative impacts to some of our Skilled Nursing Facilities due to corporate greed and recent Medicare payment changes. It is also anticipated that upcoming changes to Home Health will also have effects on reducing the amount of therapies provided to Americans with Medicare.
It turns out that an increasing number of large and medium-sized companies have let go 15-25% of their therapist workforce in order to increase their profits at the expense of retired Americans. Yes, you read that correctly. The unemployment rate for therapists just took a hit recently.
Retired Americans -- our parents, neighbors, friends, and family -- that rely on Medicare will now receive less rehabilitative therapy while these skilled nursing companies get richer. How beneficial is Medicare or Medicare for All when it becomes a weakened shell of the promise made to our retired Americans that just want to get stronger and return home? Why are we not protecting our educated, service industry but instead let the quality of health care decrease across the nation?
You have free articles remaining.
I would love to see our representatives roll back a portion of the recent changes that have begun and will continue to decrease the amount of rehabilitative therapy provided to our Medicare recipients. And I would love to see that increasing number of recently unemployed therapists put back to work. It is disappointing to allow our retirement health care to regress for Americans that have worked so hard during their lives.
Thank you for your time and God bless.
Christopher Lanski
Reno
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.