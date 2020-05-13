Letter: Unemployed workers need help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Our daughter is a single mom who barely made ends meet when working full-time in the hospitality industry. She has no health insurance. The business closed in March due to the pandemic. She applied for unemployment and other public benefits immediately. Seven weeks later she has seen no help … and she qualifies for them. She is worried.

Individuals who earn low wages and don’t qualify for government benefits are more worried. Essential workers like undocumented farm workers, a citizen grocery worker with an undocumented spouse, or the many DACA residents who are frontline healthcare workers will get no government benefits.

Solutions?

• We can open businesses with protections for staff and customers and have testing and tracking available in sufficient quantities to control future outbreaks

• We can ask our legislators to pass legislation providing living wages for all workers

• We can share our blessings now by giving to these organizations which offer direct help to worried workers:

-- NV Health Centers Emergency Fund (nevadahealthcenters.org/donate)

-- Undocumented Worker Fund (lahuelga.com/undocumented-worker-fund)