Letter: US military is top heavy

Mr. Jim Hartman opines that our Navy needs more money and more ships. If our citizens acted like shareholders, it would be logical for us to ask the Navy and the other military branches to justify their budget requests from the bottom-up. While we have about 350 ships, we also have 232 Admirals (also called, flag rank officers) and 3,800 Captains (equivalent to Colonel in the Army and Air Force). If you add in the Generals from the Marines, we could have a flag rank officer in charge of each ship.

The Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines are proportionately more top-heavy today than at any time in our history. Add to this that the, Biden (minus sign) Harris, Chinese Communist puppet Presidency has our military focused on being more gay, more feminine and anti-White men, and we shareholders should be screaming for a flattening of our military command structure, starting with eliminating eighty percent of flag officer positions and the removal of the current crop of perfumed princes and princesses who infest the top military and civilian leadership positions.