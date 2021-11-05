Letter: Vaccines and the Nuremberg Code

Vaccines and the Nuremberg Code

Editor:

Did you know that mandating vaccines is a blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code? Here is why:

The Covid-19 vaccine is considered “experimental.”

Per the US National Library of Medicine, the vaccine is experimental and the trial will last two years. Anyone having the vaccine trials is taking part in an experiment (see Clinicaltrials.gov). Our legal system, specifically the Nuremberg Code/Law, enshrines the individual’s right to voluntary, informed consent to medical risk taking as a foundational medical ethic. In summary,

The consent must be informed

The consent must be given voluntarily

The consent must not be obtained through misrepresentation or fraud

Additionally, the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights; Article 6 requires consent and a thorough understanding of the ingredients in the vaccines.

“Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be expressed and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.”

For members of an organization who feel compelled to take the vaccine as a condition of employment, as a matter of justice, the question of compensation for injury must be considered. It would behoove organizations incentivizing vaccines which carry risks, to have a robust compensation program in place.

Vaccine hesitancy is a direct result of the lack of acknowledgement by the pharmaceutical industry, government regulatory agencies and health professionals of many of our concerns – legal, scientific and philosophical.

Instead of increasing vaccine hesitancy by messaging the move toward requiring vaccination, organizations are encouraged to take up this challenge and address the concerns of a growing portion of the workforce who are losing trust in the medical system.

We need robust debate, bringing in experts from many backgrounds. As we move toward the vaccination of children and a push toward more governmental overreach and control of the populace, this becomes imperative.

It is my opinion that mandating masks is also a direct violation of The Nuremberg Code. Robust debate, anyone?

Amy Nelson

Battle Mountain

Thankful for vaccine

Editor:

Every year at our Thanksgiving table we thank our Creator for that which we are grateful.

We generally are most thankful for the people we love and who love us. This year I think we will be as thankful for modern medicine and the gift of the miracle of the vaccine.

The gift of the vaccine will give us another year to count our blessings until we gather again for Thanksgiving.

Here’s to everyone for a safe and happy and HEALTHY Thanksgiving.

Kate and Bob Alston

Spring Creek

(Editor’s note: According to Reuters Fact Check, the Covid vaccines have been put through standard safety testing and are not “experimental.” Moderna and J&J/Janssen have emergency use authorization, but only the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval. According to FactCheck.org, the Nuremberg Code does not apply to tested and authorized vaccines.)

