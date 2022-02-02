Letter: Vaccines safe but should be optional

Editor:

It’s time to stop vaccine mandates and see what direction we are headed in. I believe in vaccines and have been vaccinated but I don’t believe in mandates or turning this country into the hell that the fear of the virus has done.

The first vaccine came out January 13th was safe and effective and was tested on the researchers. Not in 2021 but in 2020. We have had over 200 years of experience with vaccines from Jenner's first one in 1796. Scientists knew the Jan. 13 vaccine was safe and effective but to be absolutely sure the vaccine was safe and effective and to satisfy various bureaucratic and political regulatory hurdles it took a year and a half to roll it out in numbers for it to be effective against the pandemic. Meanwhile millions died.

What’s even more alarming is that we are dealing with a benign virus. When you compare a 4% mortality rate with Ebola or the Black Death of the Middle Ages that had mortality rates of 50% or more you realize that vaccines are useless unless they can be quickly rolled out. Not that they couldn’t work but with the political realities that we are in a potent virus moves faster around the world than bureaucratic inertia. No one is addressing this issue but instead are bragging about how we fast tracked the vaccines. OK great you got somewhat effective worldwide protection in a year and a half and meanwhile the virus is traveling around the world with the speed of an airliner and has ample time to mutate as well.

We’re living in a world that is traveling technologically at the speed of light but socially at the speed of Jenner's 1796 vaccine. We need to address the elephant in the room and stop taking out our hatred on those that choose to not vaccinate. If they contract the disease they are heroes for helping achieve herd immunity which has been the major weapon in our fight against the disease so far.

Think about how bizarre this is. We are living in the 21st century yet our response was no different from the cave men. Isolate the sick and then wait for the body's amazing capability to identify, attack and heal itself against viruses providing herd immunity.

Until recently medical science has done little to help. Sure intensive care, drugs, and intubation help but not always and besides as we are well aware there’s not enough room in intensive care for the sick during a pandemic. Let’s stop the hate, eliminate mandates, and start focusing on solutions instead.

Kem Kough

Wells

