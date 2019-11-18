Letter: Veterans parade one of best ever

The annual V-Day Parade sponsored by Elko County was one of the best yet with the patriots on the sidewalk outnumbering those of us in the parade. Thank you county government and citizens for taking the time to celebrate with us. And especially to those who stood and saluted “The Colors” in passing.

The Elko Band of the Western Shoshone who love their Warriors and again invited us from VFW Post 2350 to share in their celebration. The comradeship of our veteran brothers and sister and their families was humbling and inspiring. The drums, the food, the ceremony, and gifts were warmly appreciated. As always we were made to feel welcome and appreciated, by one of the most patriotic groups of people it has been my pleasure to associate with. The home-cooked food was both plentiful and delicious, and the Veterans Day Committee orchestrated a moving and heartfelt tribute to both the living and deceased warriors of the Tribe.