Letter: Virus safety measures not a joke
0 comments

Letter: Virus safety measures not a joke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

Seeing some people's reactions to taking safety precautions during this pandemic is almost more than I can take.

Crying about wearing a little mask, or having to let certain things go for now to avoid getting or spreading a virus that can kill you in various gruesome ways is the problem?

Really?

128,000 people (that we know of) have died in this country since March and the body count is rising EVERY DAY.

Does any of this compute?

This is not all about you.

This is not a drill.

This is not a hoax.

This is life-or-death.

Kathleen Welch

Elko

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cancelation of NCPG
Letters

Letter: Cancelation of NCPG

I have participated in the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering for over thirty years and I am disappointed that the event has been canceled for n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News