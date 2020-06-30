Letter: Virus safety measures not a joke

Editor:
Seeing some people's reactions to taking safety precautions during this pandemic is almost more than I can take.
Crying about wearing a little mask, or having to let certain things go for now to avoid getting or spreading a virus that can kill you in various gruesome ways is the problem?
Really?
128,000 people (that we know of) have died in this country since March and the body count is rising EVERY DAY.
Does any of this compute?
This is not all about you.
This is not a drill.
This is not a hoax.
This is life-or-death.
Kathleen Welch
Elko
