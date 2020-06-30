Letter: Virus safety measures not a joke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Seeing some people's reactions to taking safety precautions during this pandemic is almost more than I can take.

Crying about wearing a little mask, or having to let certain things go for now to avoid getting or spreading a virus that can kill you in various gruesome ways is the problem?

Really?

128,000 people (that we know of) have died in this country since March and the body count is rising EVERY DAY.

Does any of this compute?

This is not all about you.

This is not a drill.

This is not a hoax.

This is life-or-death.

Kathleen Welch

Elko

