Letter: Virus testing was well-run
Letter: Virus testing was well-run

Editor:

A well deserved thanks to the National Guard, Department of Emergency Management, and the Elko Covid Response Team for the competent organization of the Covid-19 testing station at the Elko Convention Center.

The well designated lanes, friendly responses and directions guided us through the test in optimum time. I urge everyone to get this test to further add to the control of the horrible virus.

Dee Meek

Elko

