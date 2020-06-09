Letter: Virus testing was well-run

Editor:
A well deserved thanks to the National Guard, Department of Emergency Management, and the Elko Covid Response Team for the competent organization of the Covid-19 testing station at the Elko Convention Center.
The well designated lanes, friendly responses and directions guided us through the test in optimum time. I urge everyone to get this test to further add to the control of the horrible virus.
Dee Meek
Elko
