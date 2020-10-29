 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote Brough for commissioner
0 comments

Letter: Vote Brough for commissioner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

Hello Elko County, this is R. Jeff Williams, a former Elko County commissioner. I am endorsing Wilde Brough as a candidate for Elko County Commissioner. Wilde comes from a much-respected family of ranchers in the Clover Valley area. He has a heart that is dedicated to sound ethics, common sense, and logic.

Wilde will be a voice of reason to the Commission and to the people of Elko County. Preserving the freedom and economy of Elko County is a top priority and as a life long resident of the County he understands our needs.

Thank you for the opportunity to voice my opinion in the Letter to the Editor section.

R. Jeff Williams

Osino

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News