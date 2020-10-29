Letter: Vote Brough for commissioner

Editor:

Hello Elko County, this is R. Jeff Williams, a former Elko County commissioner. I am endorsing Wilde Brough as a candidate for Elko County Commissioner. Wilde comes from a much-respected family of ranchers in the Clover Valley area. He has a heart that is dedicated to sound ethics, common sense, and logic.

Wilde will be a voice of reason to the Commission and to the people of Elko County. Preserving the freedom and economy of Elko County is a top priority and as a life long resident of the County he understands our needs.

Thank you for the opportunity to voice my opinion in the Letter to the Editor section.

R. Jeff Williams

Osino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0