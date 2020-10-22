Letter: Vote Brough for county commission

Editor:

One of the finest men that I know is Wilde Brough.

As fellow ranchers I have known Wilde for over 50 years. Wilde is well educated and taught school for a year after completing college. He came home to help his parents, Ferris and Marlene Brough, on the family ranch. Through a lot of hard work and saving their money they were able to purchase ranch property in Clover Valley that added considerably to their operation.

Wilde has served well on the school board and still been able to run the ranch and do faithful service in his church. Wilde is like his father Ferris. He is careful to ask a lot of questions so he knows what is right. I’ve seen Ferris stand alone when voting – even when almost everyone in the room voted to the contrary. Ferris was guided by correct principles and taught them to his family with the help of his wife Marlene.

Because of that training Wilde always asks a lot of questions so he knows all of the different viewpoints. You’ll find Wilde has a great sense of humor and it’s hard to walk past him in less than 15 minutes.

I can heartily recommend Wilde Brough for the office of Elko County Commissioner. Having lived here all of his life he understands the people and problems that we all face. Wilde will always vote his conscience.