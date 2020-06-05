Letter: Vote for Rex

I encourage Elko County voters to support Rex Steninger in the June 9 Primary Election. If Rex has not been doing a good job, you would not be reading these words. My motivation is the long term security of our county, I know how critical it is to have thoughtful decision makers lead our county. We need leaders who will listen to all sides of the issue and then make decisions that will not just be beneficial to the short term but also the next 50 years.