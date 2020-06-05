Letter: Vote for Rex

I encourage Elko County voters to support Rex Steninger in the June 9 Primary Election. If Rex has not been doing a good job, you would not be reading these words. My motivation is the long term security of our county, I know how critical it is to have thoughtful decision makers lead our county. We need leaders who will listen to all sides of the issue and then make decisions that will not just be beneficial to the short term but also the next 50 years.
We all know it is easy to spend someone else’s money, especially the tax dollars we all pay. Rex is a careful and thoughtful steward of these precious dollars. Tough decisions have to be made if Elko County taxpayers don’t want to see a tax increase. Priorities set by a conservative outlook and a small government mindset are the qualities we need to support.
Rex has been doing a good job and I encourage Elko voters to join me in marking their ballots for Rex and getting them in the mail.
Neil McQueary
Ruby Valley
