Letter: Vote for Sam Brown in Senate race

Editor:

With election season here, I want to urge my fellow Republicans to vote for Sam Brown for US Senate in this primary.

Sam stands for the conservative values that we believe in but, more than that, he exemplifies the qualities of servant leadership, which is rare among political candidates. Having served in the Army and been wounded in action in Afghanistan, Sam understands the importance of putting others before himself.

This is the kind of person we need representing us in Washington, DC.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

