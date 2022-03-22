Letter: Vote Gerber for county commission

Editor:

I am writing this letter to you today in support of Travis Gerber filing as a candidate for Elko County Commissioner.

I have many personal experiences with his father Grant Gerber. First of all you should know that Grant served in the army in Vietnam as the Captain of an elite Special Forces Team. His leadership there brought him home safely from the most unpopular war ever waged in a foreign country.

Grant went to Law school in Tulsa, Oklahoma and became a very good attorney. I've visited in the offices of several good attorneys in the last fifty years since my young family moved home in 1972. I lived in Anchorage, Alaska from 1969 to 1972. I have learned that the hallmark of a good attorney is his ability to listen very intently and make notes on what you're telling him. He then asks questions to have you clarify his understanding. By listening to the attorney's recommendations I have never been involved in a lawsuit.

The one thing that was different to me was Grant "Always thought outside of the Box". As a result of that he did a lot of pro bono work that cost him considerable time and treasure. When the people in Klamath Falls, Oregon had their water cut off because of a tiny fish Grant organized a "Bucket Brigade" and went to Klamath Falls to show how unfair and ridiculous it was to ruin agriculture because of Federal Government overreach.

His most famous campaign, in my opinion, was his "Smoked Bear Campaign". He did a lot of research to show the terrible results of catastrophic wildfires that destroyed everything in their path — both on Federal Land as well as Private Land. His wisdom and work with our mutual friend, John Carpenter, showed what happened in the story by Dave Daley -- "I Cry for the Mountains and the Legacy lost in the Bear Fire" -- the story of the fire that destroyed his family's ranch in the Plumas National Forest. That article was printed in the Elko Daily Free Press in their Thanksgiving edition. It was later printed in the Readers Digest as an item of National Interest. The Bear Fire lasted four and a half months.

You can be assured that Travis Gerber will stand fast by the Constitution as his father always did and will be a welcome addition to our current board of Elko County Commissioners. He will always listen carefully to anyone who wants to attend their bi-weekly meetings on Wednesday and you can always contact him personally ahead of those meetings. He is a hard worker and will spend the time to prepare ahead of time to research all of the items on the agenda.

For these reasons I wholeheartedly support Travis Gerber as the best candidate for Elko County Commissioner.

John E. Neff

Ruby Valley

