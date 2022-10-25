Letter: Vote 'no' on Question 1

Editor:

Question 1 seeks to amend the Nevada constitution with broad language on equal rights regarding “gender identity or expression” and “age.” It will devastate girls’ and women’s sports by allowing men and boys to compete in girls and women’s sports.

When a 15-year-old boys soccer club can take down the US Olympic Champion women’s team, allowing boys and men to compete in girls’ and women’s sports is not fair. 2,474 men have run faster than the woman’s best time. It will also allow men to take scholarships and other programs set aside for women.

Question 1 would likewise have a devastating impact on girls’ privacy and security. It will allow boys/men in girls’/women’s showers, locker rooms, bathrooms, and other safe places.

Broad language about age and gender identity and expression will be used to give kids the right to puberty blockers, castrating and sterilizing cross sex drugs, and removal and mutilation of reproductive organs and parts -- all without parental consent or knowledge. Almost 80 percent of Americans say that “underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex change procedures.”

Nevada’s age of consent to sex is 16. Would Nevada’s consent to sex laws be thrown out as discriminatory under Question 1? Would Question 1, which says that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or ABRIDGED” by “age” overturn Nevada’s law requiring women to be at least 18 years old to work as a prostitute on the grounds that they are discriminatory?

Question 1 will also be used to force Nevada taxpayer funding of abortion, eliminate current abortion limits, and protect against future votes to overturn Nevada’s radical abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy laws.

Vote no on Question 1. It means way more than meets the eye.

Don Nelson

Sparks