Letter: Vote to retain Porter as judge

Editor:

I met Judge Nancy Porter in middle school. We shared side-by-side lockers in the 1970s where we figured out together how to navigate those teenage years. We have been best friends since middle school.

We have not lived in the same city since our first year in college together, but we have been able to maintain our friendship for 40+ years. Over these 40+ years, she has inspired and amazed me with her work ethic, intelligence, loyalty, and compassion.

I live out of state and unable to vote for my dear friend. Her friendship has been a constant and reassuring presence through the decades. Judge Porter was my maid of honor, travelled out of state to help me after having twins, and is always available to listen and empathize with daily struggles of parenting, marriage, work, just getting through life's challenges.

Judge Nancy Porter is the only qualified and experienced candidate.

Thank you.

Beth Portwood Taylor

Livermore, California

