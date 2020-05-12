Letter: Vote Trump out of office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

In my opinion, our current President has proven to be unfit to be the President in almost every aspect of the presidency. And, for those of you who still support him, I ask this question. Why?

He has lied to you about Hillary Clinton, Obama, and our security services like the CIA, FBI, and all federal employees in general. And, he is still lying to you.

If you are a white racist or a rich aristocrat who benefited from the tax relief then I can understand why you support him. If you like cheating on your wife or wives and making jokes about molesting women, then I understand why you support him. If you are racially prejudiced against President Obama and consider women to be inferior like he considers Hillary Clinton and all female reporters, then I understand why you support him.

All of the things I have said about him are factually correct. Nothing I have said is fake news because it has all come out of his mouth and is on camera.