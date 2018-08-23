Editor:
Okay, I think most everyone is fed up with the smoke from the rangeland fires and would like to spend Labor Day smoke free so they can enjoy their possible last barbecue of the summer.
In expressing my own opinion, I would like to thank Elko for being my home town for well over 43 years, with 36 of those years here on the Elko Indian Colony.
I have watched both the city of Elko and the Elko Indian Colony grow and in that have seen many people come and go as well as to having seen people pass on, even a few icons (John and Dean) who helped put Elko out there in the news.
In the months of July and August, here on the Colony I watched folks on my son's mother's side of the family leave on their journey to be with their family, relatives and friends and as well I watched far too many tribal elders leave, just a tragic time for so many.
Being disliked, resented and even hated, simply because of what your believe in, care about and have a sincere concern for can become a matter that people enjoy for some reason to infringe upon your emotions during times of grief, sorrow and despair and those folks who like to ruin and destroy your heart during such times just don’t care for nothing and not even their selves.
I’d like to think that with election time coming around not only for the Elko Colony but for Elko and the state of Nevada, that people will take a long hard look at all candidates, what they have done, their accomplishments and if they kept their word, their promises, because we also know that in some, there are politicians who just have been unsuccessful, who have failed the people and will continue to fail because they only believe in their pocket book.
Both Elko and the Colony has had some good politicians but then again I think it is time that we begin to vote with a very “Positive and Sensible Attitude."
Larry Kibby
Elko
