Letter: Voter fraud needs to be investigated

Where is the outcry regarding the prosecution of individuals who foisted voter fraud on us? Since the election, I haven’t heard mention, much less a demand, that individuals responsible for serial voter fraud be identified and prosecuted.

After the Capital building was breached, there have been numerous conservative voices calling for the identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. I agree with that demand. We need to spend equal effort to identify and prosecute individuals that participated in major ballot fraud during the 2020 election. Begin with the small fry. They will expose bigger fish!