Letter: Voting for Ackerman in 2020

Voting for Ackerman in 2020
Editor:
As a registered Republican since 1980, I cannot in good conscience vote for the Megalomaniac-in-Chief, or any of his minions he’s cowed into submission (here’s looking at you, Congressman Amodei).
Patricia Ackerman is a fresh, independent voice for Congressional District 2, and one who will care about the interests of everyone in her district, not just those with a “D” behind his or her name. Patricia’s commitment to protecting the environment, ensuring people have access to good healthcare, and supporting social justice issues are but three of the areas where she will work for the good of her constituents.
Let’s put someone who cares about northern Nevadans in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vote for Patricia Ackerman for Congressional District 2 on Nov. 3.
Cindi Burrows
Carson City
