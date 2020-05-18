Letter: Voting for Ackerman in District 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Patricia Ackerman, candidate for Congressional District 2, has priorities and values in alignment with mine: restoring truth, accountability, oversight and transparency in government. She is unafraid and will not passively stand on the sidelines allowing Corruption to bully us. She will fight back by ending Citizens United that has completely allowed corruption and corporations to own our government. Campaign finance reform is critical to taking back our government.

She supports shifting our economic system toward balance through a Living Wage that is brought up-to-date, no less than $12 per hour and transitioning within the next 2 years to $15 per hour.

She is fiercely committed to improving and redesigning our very broken Health Care system with a Medicare Buy-In option and respecting the freedom of choice, keeping employer or union healthcare plans continue to be an option. Ultimately, we will succeed in a Universal Healthcare system for all.