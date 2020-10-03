Letter: Voting 'no' on Question 1

Editor:
I am voting No on Ballot Question 1.
Protect your right to vote. It is currently your constitutional right to elect your representative for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents. However, the passage of Question 1 will remove the regents from the Nevada constitution and your right to vote for your regent representative will also be removed. For me, protecting Nevadan’s right to vote is reason enough to defeat Question 1.
According to the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau attorney to the legislators in 2017, ”If you want the Board of Regents to always be an elected board, that element must stay in the Nevada Constitution.” Therefore, in order to ensure Nevadans have the right to vote for regents, Question 1 must fail. Regents must stay in the constitution in order to always be elected.
If the question passes, there is the possibility for reconfiguration of the board from 13 elected regents to 9 regents with 5 being elected and 4 appointed. It is important to note there is nothing to stop the Legislature from making the board entirely appointed. For more information, I encourage you to read the bill or the minutes of the March 2, 2017 Assembly Committee Legislative Operations and Elections meeting.
The Board of Regents have been in the Nevada constitution since its founding 156 years ago. Therefore, I encourage you to strongly consider the wisdom of changing the constitution through Question 1. It has obviously been working well when you view overall outcomes of higher education.
The Regents make decisions based on five strategic plan goals of access, success, closing the achievement gap, workforce, and research. The attainment of these goals is at the forefront of all that is accomplished because they represent students.
Collaborative efforts between the eight NSHE institutions are continually growing stronger. The regents being in the constitution has worked well and will continue to serve higher education well.
The proponents for Question 1 contend there is a need for improving accountability, transparency, and oversight. I contend regents are already accountable, transparent, and have oversight by way of personal ethics and integrity. As if that isn’t enough, the Board meetings are conducted per Nevada’s Open Meeting Law and other State laws. Regents also commit to the Nevada Acknowledgement of Ethical Standards for Public Officers.
With due respect to the legislators for their personal integrity and ethics, I think it is noteworthy that they are self exempted from the open meeting law. In other words, they are exempt from the public being at their meetings and viewing the proceedings. The public has full view of the regent meetings and there is opportunity for public comment at the meetings. With these protocols and practices in place for the regents, I find accountability, transparency, and oversight are at the core of every meeting.
Join me in keeping the regents in the Nevada constitution and retaining your right to vote. Vote No on Ballot Question 1.
Cathy McAdoo
Elko
