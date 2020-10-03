Letter: Voting 'no' on Question 1

Editor:

I am voting No on Ballot Question 1.

Protect your right to vote. It is currently your constitutional right to elect your representative for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents. However, the passage of Question 1 will remove the regents from the Nevada constitution and your right to vote for your regent representative will also be removed. For me, protecting Nevadan’s right to vote is reason enough to defeat Question 1.

According to the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau attorney to the legislators in 2017, ”If you want the Board of Regents to always be an elected board, that element must stay in the Nevada Constitution.” Therefore, in order to ensure Nevadans have the right to vote for regents, Question 1 must fail. Regents must stay in the constitution in order to always be elected.

If the question passes, there is the possibility for reconfiguration of the board from 13 elected regents to 9 regents with 5 being elected and 4 appointed. It is important to note there is nothing to stop the Legislature from making the board entirely appointed. For more information, I encourage you to read the bill or the minutes of the March 2, 2017 Assembly Committee Legislative Operations and Elections meeting.