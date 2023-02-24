Editor:

It is imperative that President George W. Bush be brought to trial for war crimes now. We are sending the wrong message to leaders like Putin and Biden that they can start wars with impunity. They have no regard for human life and with no regard for the consequences of their actions.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were sham wars. Saddam did not have weapons on mass destruction, did not cause 9/11, did not support international terrorism. Bin Ladin was not in Afghanistan and we were not going to defeat the Taliban and make Afghanistan free for democracy.

A half a million lives were lost in the Mideast and for what purpose -- so that an egotistical idiot could strut around on an aircraft carrier and brag about what a big man he was. The real guilt in the Iraq/Afghan wars is the American public's absolute refusal to hold George W. Bush accountable for his actions.

Now, because our only action was to sweep the hot mess under the carpet, other war mongers like Putin and Biden think that they can act without responsibility and start wars to massage their ego. The Ukraine isn’t about freedom or sovereignty or genocide or any other cloaking device -- it’s about ego and until we choose to hold George Bush accountable for his reprehensible actions we will continue to have idiots like Biden and Putin hold the world hostage to their nuclear terrorism.

Kem Kough

Wells