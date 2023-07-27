Editor:

Dennis Clayson (EDFP July 22, 2023) rightly asks why believe in Global Warming. Climate change advocates – evangelicals – order us to follow science, meaning follow politicized science. Applying the actual Scientific Method across decades of climate policies uncovers the end results of their histrionics. With virtually no predictions met – sea level rise, mass starvation by the 1990s, polar ice melting – politicized climate science strives only for end goals of centralized government.

Society would be healthier following classical science and engineering, creating fundamental value rather than contriving artificial deficiencies. Ask Sri Lankan and Netherlands farmers, European energy producers, American pipeline workers, and whales off the US east coast as to the success of striving for eco-extremist goals. Soon will come the damage to commercial transportation from the new California green energy rules, and from climate actions being taken by the federal administration, including dishwasher and water heater regulations. Catastrophic costs for energy inefficiencies being brought by government overlords.

Years ago, I signed the Global Warming Petition, along with 30,000 others. Essentially stating that climate science should not be forged into policy. That idea holds true today. Science, by definition, is unsettled. Occasionally political science is settled – typically by force or deception.

Adam Smith (The Wealth of Nations) wrote of the power of individual responsibility, opportunity, and initiative. Leonard Read (I, Pencil) wrote of the weakness of central planning. Eco-extremists are central planners’ writ large: avoiding responsibility, suffocating opportunity, and punishing initiative while parasitic on capitalist economies. Recently, the Energy Policy Research Foundation has shown that the International Energy Agency’s climate-justified Net Zero campaign is based on a range of unproven premises and false assumptions, which warrant serious, open scientific review.

There is hope for wisdom, innovation, and a return to rigorous application of the Scientific Method. Nobel Laureate John Clauser is making a stand against misguided climate science. The World Climate Declaration is classical scientists expressing concern over premature policies based on unsettled science. These follow earlier warnings by former Czech President Václav Klaus (Blue Planet in Green Shackles). The only emergencies are due to big government, which does contribute to warming.

Ralph R. Sacrison

Elko