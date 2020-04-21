Letter: Water battle over, for now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Regarding the Southern Nevada Water Authority's cessation of its groundwater mining campaign, as reported in the Elko Daily Free Press on April 18: Excellent to see this.

Thanks to the Great Basin Water Network and all involved in the struggle. And thanks to the Nevada Supreme Court and Judge Estes for considering both the law and science. It has been a long 31 years for rural Nevada and Utah, but as ever in water wars, worth the fight.

That said, as long as it remains so large, Las Vegas will need more water than is available. So probably not wise for the rurals to rest on any laurels, but only lightly with an eye out for the next campaign.

Ralph Sacrison

Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0