Letter: We knew Biden would infringe on gun rights

Editor:

Everyone in Elko County and elsewhere knew President Biden and his aides would be coming after our guns with new gimmicks to restrict our gun ownership. The ideas he's suggesting are not only silly, but unconstitutional.

Our Constitution clearly states our gun rights: "A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." What part of "infringed' does our President and his advisers not understand?

Recently I researched the word infringed. The definition is clear, an infringement is "a breach or infraction of a law or a right." One source stated it was a "transgression." Some synonyms of infringement are: violation, usurpation, intrusion, and encroachment.